Zurich Insurance removes Z symbol after letter used to show support for Ukraine war

Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) has taken its Z brand off social media. The letter was used as a logo of Russian assist for Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine.

The firm said that it will be eradicating its brand, a white Z on blue background with a Z image, as a result of it did not wish to be misinterpreted for supporting Russia within the battle.

The firm said to Reuters that it was briefly eradicating the letter ‘Z” from social media channels, because it might be misinterpreted.

Following a report from The Telegraph newspaper in England, the corporate said that it was intently monitoring the scenario and would take additional motion if obligatory.

The Z letter has been used to mark Russian army autos that took half within the battle. It has additionally been adopted by Russians who assist the w

Moscow described the actions it took in Ukraine as a “special army operation.”

Zurich Insurance said earlier this month that it’ll now not tackle Russian home prospects and won’t renew any current native enterprise.

