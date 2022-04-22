Zverev criticises Wimbledon’s Russia ban

German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has criticised the ban on Russian and Belarusian gamers from competing at Wimbledon.

“The decision shows that the different tennis communities are not standing together,” the 25-year-old stated on Friday forward of the Munich Open.

“We play the whole year on the men’s tour with one rule – Russian tennis players are not allowed to play under the Russian flag. Wimbledon does what it wants,” he added.

Zverev, nonetheless, supported the choice of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to exclude Russia and Belarus from workforce competitions such because the Davis Cup.

“I think that’s completely correct. Because these are real sanctions against Russia,” the German participant defined.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Wimbledon organisers introduced on Wednesday that tennis gamers from Russia and Belarus wouldn’t be allowed to take part within the grass-court grand slam from June 27 to July 10.

Among these affected are world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and No.8 Andrey Rublev, from Russia, in addition to the No.4 in ladies’s tennis, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Zverev additionally identified the results of this step for the game.

“At some point, the tennis rankings won’t make sense either. If you, as a top player, are not allowed to play a grand slam, it doesn’t make sense to have the ranking,” Zverev stated.

Zverev was born in Hamburg, however has Russian dad and mom. His brother Mischa, who additionally criticised the choice, is from Moscow.