Zverev says Nadal plays ‘30% better’ at Roland Garros | Tennis News – Times of India
PARIS: Alexander Zverev believes Rafael Nadal performs “30% better” at Roland Garros as he backed both the 13-time winner or defending champion Novak Djokovic to triumph on the French Open.
German world quantity three Zverev, who’s seeded to fulfill Djokovic within the semi-finals, stated Nadal appears to have shrugged off the recurrence of a foot damage which noticed him limp to an early defeat in Rome final week.
“I just watched Rafa practise and it’s funny because all of a sudden his forehand is just 20 miles an hour faster. He moves lighter on his feet,” stated Zverev.
“There is something about this court that makes him play 30% better, just being on this court.”
World primary Djokovic, bidding for a 3rd Paris title to maneuver degree with Nadal on 21 Grand Slams, comes into the event with a sixth Italian Open beneath his belt.
The Serb, who turns 35 on Sunday when the French Open begins, can also be fired up by lacking out on his Australian Open defence in January when he was deported from Melbourne over his refusal to be vaccinated.
“I think Novak right now, as well, he’s finding his form again,” added Zverev.
“He’s been playing better and better each week that he’s been playing on the clay courts. He’s been playing fantastic in Rome.
“Those two guys (Djokovic and Nadal) are nonetheless the No. 1 and a couple of favourites for me.”
Zverev, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2021, is seeded to face new teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of a top-heavy draw where Djokovic and Nadal could also clash in the last eight.
Alcaraz, 19, and bidding to become just the eighth teenager to win a Grand Slam men’s title, has a tour-leading four titles this year.
Three of those have come on clay in Rio, Madrid and Barcelona.
In Madrid, he defeated Nadal, Djokovic and Zverev on his way to the title.
However, Zverev warned that Alcaraz lacks the experience of Djokovic and Nadal when it comes to gruelling five-setters on clay.
“It takes much more than simply taking part in good tennis to win a Grand Slam,” said the 25-year-old German who managed just four games in his final loss to Alcaraz in Madrid.
“The dream of profitable a Grand Slam. That’s what the largest distinction is. We begin taking part in tennis as a result of we need to win the largest titles on this planet.”
Zverev has yet to win a Grand Slam title, the closest he came was at the 2020 US Open final where he surrendered a two-set lead to lose to Dominic Thiem.
He comes into Roland Garros having made the semi-finals on clay in Monte Carlo and Rome as well as finishing runner-up to Alcaraz in the Spanish capital.
“I’m not saying I’ve misplaced matches due to my bodily capability,” he added.
“No, I believe I’ve misplaced matches as a result of I’ve put a variety of stress on myself profitable a Grand Slam. That is extra the explanation why I possibly have not gained one but.”
