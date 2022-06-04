Zverev tore foot ligaments at French Open

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has revealed he tore a number of lateral ligaments on his proper foot through the accident he suffered when taking part in Rafael Nadal within the French Open semi-final.

“I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover,” the tennis participant mentioned on Instagram, whereas thanking “everyone all over the world for the kind messages”.

Zverev needed to abandon his semi-final in opposition to Nadal on Friday after he rolled his ankle on the finish of the second set, screaming in agony after he fell.

In a video message posted after the match, the German participant had earlier mentioned, “it looks like I have a very serious injury”.

His participation at Wimbledon from June 27 is now in main doubt.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach wished Zverev “all the best” earlier on Saturday.

“Dear Alex Zverev, I wish you all the best. I hope we can see you on the court again soon,” Bach wrote on the official IOC Twitter account.