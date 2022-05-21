Zweli Mkhize has had years of brushes with scandal and murder allegations – but no handcuffs | News24

Zweli Mkhize, who’s broadly reported to be mounting a problem for the ANC’s presidency, has weathered various scandals and controversies all through his prolonged political profession.

ANC sources say t he peripheral point out of his title in two murders, during which he was by no means really implicated on the premise of any admissible proof, have nonetheless formed a notion of his energy.

It stays to be seen if the Hawks’ probe into the Digital Vibes scandal will scupper Mkhize’s future political ambitions.

Former minister Zweli Mkhize isn’t any stranger to controversy and has had his title talked about on the fringes of procurement scandals and even assassinations, however by no means on the scene of the crime.

In mild of Mkhize’s doable bid for management of the ANC, News24 got down to study a few of the political controversies which have come up throughout Mkhize’s profession.

These have included the point out of his title in two murders, questionable state-funded loans for his household and his alleged involvement within the R150m Digital Vibes contracts-for-pals furore.

Mkhize has defended his probity and has emerged unscathed from all these controversies, probably leaving a transparent path for a management problem on the ANC’s elective convention in December.

He has not introduced his candidacy and protocol directs {that a} contender needs to be nominated by get together branches, areas after which provincial constructions, however assist for him seems to have massed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The election of Zandile Gumede in eThekwini and Musa Cebekhulu within the Musa Dladla Region are – in accordance with backers quoted in quite a few media studies – to Mkhize’s benefit. He has reportedly rallied the assist of influential get together branches right here in his dwelling province, the place Mkhize seems to have a fame as a fierce political opponent.

A senior Cabinet minister, a regional KZN ANC organiser, in addition to a former high-ranking well being division official, who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity, claimed there was a notion that Mkhize is a person to not be crossed.

Former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in 2017. Gallo Images Deaan Vivier

“Zweli [Mkhize] is spoken of in hushed tones across the province. You simply don’t want to cross him. I am very afraid of him. There are always rumours that people who cross him pay the price,” the previous official mentioned.

The organiser echoed this: “You know with Mkhize, there are a lot of rumours. But it is no secret that he is feared.”

Mentions in homicide trials

Mkhize has twice been talked about in proof earlier than homicide trials. The first event was within the prison trial that adopted the homicide of politician and warlord Sifiso Nkabinde, who was shot and killed in Richmond in 1998.

More lately, Mkhize was named within the disputed confession of a “hitman” because the paymaster who ordered the killing of Gauteng Health Department corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran in 2021.

Mkhize has neither been investigated or charged in relation to any of those killings. He has publicly denied these allegations.

The Witness newspaper frontpage concerning the turmoil in Richmond. The Witness The Witness

News24 despatched inquiries to him associated to his political profession, together with the allegations contained on this story. He has not responded.

A warlord slain

In December 1998, Nkabinde was shot and killed within the car parking zone of Richmond’s Spar when shooters mendacity in ambush pumped 80 bullets into his physique. Crooked cops, bodyguards of native politicians and an ANC councillor have been tried and convicted for the homicide. The triggermen have been a soldier and a former soldier.

During the trial, Mkhize’s bodyguard Bruce Mhlongo testified that he had been informed by a 3rd get together that Mkhize had provided to make a cost in change for the assassination.

However, Mhlongo admitted each in his testimony in chief and beneath cross-examination that his understanding of Mkhize’s alleged involvement was based mostly on what he had been informed by the third get together, not by Mkhize himself. Therefore, this was rumour proof and inadmissible in courtroom.

He additionally admitted beneath cross-examination that the third get together may have been mendacity and that the allegation could have been designed to encourage the precise perpetrators.

Apart from the inadmissible rumour allegation, there was no different proof that implicated Mkhize within the matter.

Mkhize additionally denied the allegations in an affidavit: “At no stage did I ever conspire to kill Sifiso Nkabinde,” he wrote. In 2007, he efficiently sued City Press newspaper for linking him to the killing with out publishing the complete context from Mhlongo’s testimony.

Babita Deokaran

Murder accused Phakamani Hadebe, arrested days after Deokaran’s killing, named Mkhize as the person who ordered the hit in a confession. The admissibility of the confession – which Hadebe later claimed was extracted by torture – will probably be contested when the lads stand trial. At the time that the allegation emerged, Mkhize issued strenuous denials.

Civil society organisations held a candlelight vigil for slain Gauteng well being division official Babita Deokaran, who was murdered exterior her dwelling. News24 Kayleen Morgan, News24

“Dr Mkhize would like to take this opportunity to assure Ms Deokaran’s family and all South Africans who are still reeling from the trauma of this callous crime that he has absolutely nothing to do with it nor the alleged procurement irregularities which are believed to have driven it,” an announcement issued on his behalf learn.

Deokaran had been a important witness for the Special Investigating Unit and sources mentioned she had offered proof in additional than 100 investigations regarding corruption throughout the provincial well being division. There isn’t any indication that she had cooperated with the probe into Digital Vibes or whether or not it was even inside her purview as Chief Director for Accounting at provincial stage.

Fortress KwaZulu-Natal

During his rise and in varied roles as a authorities functionary, Mkhize has been intently adopted by controversies – none of which have resulted in any findings of wrongdoing in opposition to him. Mkhize was the province’s longest-serving MEC, steering the well being portfolio for a decade from 1994 to 2004. After that, he was appointed the province’s MEC for finance and financial improvement.

Political analyst Protas Madlala mentioned Mkhize efficiently constructed well being infrastructure in outlying areas from the place the ANC attracts assist. He informed News24:

That did a number of good for the ANC’s fame as a result of it enabled it to enter into some strongholds of the IFP there on the time. They did a number of good work there.

A possible blight on his tenure as Health MEC was a 2001 choice to oppose courtroom motion by the Treatment Action Campaign to safe ARV therapy for pregnant girls, falling in line with Thabo Mbeki’s HIV/AIDS denialism of the time.

More than a decade later, when the winds had modified, Mkhize made a pointy about-turn. In a 2016 open letter to Mbeki, Mkhize wrote: “Mbeki made very serious errors of judgement… he made the fight unwinnable, a commander who issued wrong instructions and left his soldiers to be defeated”.

Ithala Bank

In 2006, while Mkhize was MEC for Finance and Economic Development, opposition parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, raised concern over an R11.8 million loan from Ithala Development Finance Corporation Bank to Mkhize’s wife, Dr May Mkhize.

According to media reports, he denied any impropriety, saying the loan was above board and had been declared. However, as MEC, Mkhize was responsible for the province’s finances and had allocated development funds to Ithala, something which may be regarded as a conflict of interest.

Last year, opposition parties called on Ithala to account for another loan of R3.4 million, allegedly given in 2005 for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees and renovations on a house after Mbeki fired him.

According to a 2021 affidavit deposed by former ANC MP Sizani Dubazana, Mkhize had allegedly asked her to receive a loan on behalf of Zuma in 2005. Dubazana said the loan totalled R2.8 million.

“Those funds have been wanted as a result of the advocate of Mr Zuma in his trial case suggested them that if he was not paid the excellent charge he wouldn’t be showing in courtroom on the following event that it was attributable to be heard,” she said in the affidavit.

She said Mkhize had allegedly told her that, for “political causes”, the loan could not go directly towards him or Zuma.

Dubazana said she agreed to receive the loan on Zuma’s behalf via her company, Hola. In 2012, Ithala issued a summons against Dubazana and her company for over R3 million but she argued that the summons was defective.

Detailed questions were put to Mkhize through his communications manager Vuyo Mkhize. He did not respond.

Political alliances

UKZN political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said that Mkhize’s career trajectory has apparently been unencumbered by the factionalism that has dominated many other party leadership changes. He said:

Mkhize was quick to take sides with Zuma [after backing Mbeki]. Mkhize supported Zuma throughout his position as president of the ANC and then, of course, at the end when Zuma was reaching the end of his second term.

He continued: “I believe [this was] as a result of he had his ambitions and switched sides despite the fact that he didn’t try this overtly. You may see that Ramaphosa appointed him as Minister of Health as a result of he had proven he was keen to change sides,” he opined.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, his tenure as well being minister offered a platform from which he may launch a marketing campaign.

Mkhize’s management impressed many till Daily Maverick’s Digital Vibes exposé compelled him to step down beneath a cloud of accusations.