Zypp Electric Elevates Its Business Head Tushar Mehta As Co-Founder And COO

Electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric has introduced elevating its Business Head, Tushar Mehta, as the corporate’s Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tushar joined Zypp final 12 months as Business Head and has been carefully working with the founding workforce to enhance operations and enterprise methods. In his new function, Tushar shall be main the enterprise and progress at Zypp and goals to develop Zypp’s income by 10X within the subsequent monetary 12 months and 100-fold by 2025. Zypp Electric is an EV-as-a-Service platform that provides last-mile supply options.

Speaking in regards to the improvement, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, stated “I am extremely delighted to welcome Tushar as our Co-founder and COO. We’re always looking for leaders to take Zypp to the next level. Tushar has time and again proven his leadership in business resilience and in-depth knowledge of his expertise in the sector that played an instrumental role in the growth of Zypp electric across the country. Now, as a part of the founding team, his understanding and past experience of scaling start-ups will further help us grow to become India’s largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too.”

Zypp is an EV-as-a-Service platform that provides entry to hundreds of logistics companies and supply executives to go Electric with its rental fleet

In his new function, Tushar Mehta shall be liable for scaling Zypp’s general enterprise and guaranteeing sustainable progress methods. He has additionally been tasked with main Zypp in additional creating options to resolve the supply and mobility issues within the EV house. Before Zypp, Tushar was a part of the management workforce within the nation’s acclaimed mobility & automotive firms viz. Ola Cabs and Cars24.

Commenting on his elevation, Tushar Mehta stated “Having been a part of the EV revolution that Zypp is driving, I am thrilled and excited to lead Zypp’s business and growth. Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its Mission Zero-Emission and make India greener by adding 1.5 lakh EVs over the next 3 years. I am looking forward to driving Zypp into this rapid expansion phase, with the aim to grow our revenue to 10X by FY23.”

Zypp plans to deploy 20,000 electrical autos in 2022, and 1.5 lakh EVs by 2025

Right now, as an EV-as-a-Service platform, Zypp gives entry to hundreds of logistics companies and supply executives to go Electric with its rental fleet. In the previous few months, Zypp has partnered with e-commerce firms throughout the logistics, grocery, meals, and pharma sectors to supply sustainable last-mile supply options. With the demand and provide ramping via its enlargement plan, Zypp additionally plans to deploy 20,000 electrical autos in 2022, and 1.5 lakh EVs by 2025 to attain its sustainable enterprise mannequin in India to make it a carbon emission-free nation.

