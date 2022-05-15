10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo

A gunman carrying army gear and livestreaming with a helmet

digital camera opened fireplace with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store

in what authorities described as “racially motived violent

extremism,” killing 10 folks and wounding three others Saturday

earlier than he surrendered, authorities stated, Trend experiences citing

ABC News.

Police officers stated the gunman, who additionally wore physique armor in

addition to military-style clothes, pulled up within the afternoon and

opened fireplace amid customers at a Tops Friendly Market, the capturing

streamed by way of a digital camera affixed to the person’s helmet.

“He exited his automobile. He was very closely armed. He had

tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a digital camera that he

was livestreaming what he was doing,” metropolis Police Commissioner

Joseph Gramaglia stated at a information convention afterward.

Gramaglia stated the gunman initially shot 4 folks exterior the

retailer, three fatally. Inside the shop, a safety guard who was a

retired Buffalo police officer fired a number of photographs on the gunman

and struck him, however the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest

and had no impact, Gramaglia added. The commissioner stated the

gunman then killed the safety guard.