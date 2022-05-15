10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo
A gunman carrying army gear and livestreaming with a helmet
digital camera opened fireplace with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store
in what authorities described as “racially motived violent
extremism,” killing 10 folks and wounding three others Saturday
earlier than he surrendered, authorities stated, Trend experiences citing
ABC News.
Police officers stated the gunman, who additionally wore physique armor in
addition to military-style clothes, pulled up within the afternoon and
opened fireplace amid customers at a Tops Friendly Market, the capturing
streamed by way of a digital camera affixed to the person’s helmet.
“He exited his automobile. He was very closely armed. He had
tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a digital camera that he
was livestreaming what he was doing,” metropolis Police Commissioner
Joseph Gramaglia stated at a information convention afterward.
Gramaglia stated the gunman initially shot 4 folks exterior the
retailer, three fatally. Inside the shop, a safety guard who was a
retired Buffalo police officer fired a number of photographs on the gunman
and struck him, however the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest
and had no impact, Gramaglia added. The commissioner stated the
gunman then killed the safety guard.