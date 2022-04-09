11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant had been fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 at the moment are thought of “dishonorably discharged.”

The troopers had been first put out on administrative depart, however nonetheless didn’t get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had greater than 10 years on the job.

I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the Ok-9 unit and had their canine taken away final fall. Another trooper, a girl whose dad was additionally a trooper and was killed within the line of obligation, was fired Friday as effectively.

A couple of troopers have additionally resigned over the vaccine mandate.

The motion comes roughly eight months after Gov. Charlie Baker signed an government order requiring all government department workers to offer proof of vaccination by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary motion, together with doable termination.

In a press release, State Police Association of Massachusetts Troopers President Pat McNamarra mentioned Gov. Charlie Baker needs to be “ashamed” for the mandate he had put in place:

“Governor Baker has confirmed but once more simply how hypocritical he’s. As a part of a Friday night time information dump, he has terminated no less than 12 Troopers attributable to his vaccine mandate. No appeals. No due course of. Just a Governor hell bent on breaking the backs of the State Police who work tirelessly every day to maintain the Commonwealth secure.

His clear and petty animosity has been on full show for months now. While he closes COVID testing websites, requested that the State House be reopen with no mandate and has usually proven that we’re within the endemic part of COVID-19, he’s nonetheless insisting on firing 12 Troopers from an already brief staffed division. The Troopers deserve higher. The Commonwealth deserves higher. And, Charlie Baker needs to be ashamed.”

Gov. Baker’s workplace has not responded to McNamarra’s assertion.

WBZ-TV Security Analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis says the punishment is severe for the troopers and may depart a long-lasting stain on their data.

“It is a severe punishment, but it’s appropriate for a trooper or police officer to refuse an order that’s a legal order,” mentioned Davis. “This is a very significant move on the part of the Governor and it shows the governor is extremely serious about his desire to protect the public.”

Davis says the firings received’t have a lot of an affect on public security, however police morale however could also be completely different.

“It’s a tough time to do the job. And police are uncertain as to what the community wants from them. It’s just another issue that doesn’t help morale.”