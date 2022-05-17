Sports
1st Test: Tamim ton gives Bangladesh upper hand against Sri Lanka | Cricket News – Times of India
CHITTAGONG (Bangladesh): Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das struck fifties after Tamim Iqbal made 100 to place Bangladesh in pole place within the first Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Tuesday.
Liton hit 54 not out and Mushfiqur made 53 not out because the pair added 98 runs in an unbroken stand to information Bangladesh to 318-3 at stumps on the third day, in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings 397.
Tamim retired on 133 after reaching his tenth Test hundred with a 4 and single off Asitha Fernando off successive balls earlier than tea.
But he’s anticipated to renew his 217-ball innings — together with 15 fours — on the fourth day when Bangladesh will goal to speed up their scoring price in pursuit of a first-innings lead.
Liton joined Mushfiqur when Tamim didn’t return after the break and helped Bangladesh proceed their dominance with out dealing with critical hassle.
Liton pulled Lasith Embuldeniya for 4 to carry up his twelfth Test fifty off 96 balls earlier than Mushfiqur reached his personal fifty, his twenty sixth in Tests, within the subsequent over with a single off Kasun Rajitha.
Liton led the cost with eight fours whereas Mushfiqur performed the anchor function as he took 124 balls to carry up his fifty, with simply two fours thus far.
Sri Lanka’s bowlers briefly halted Bangladesh’s run movement after Fernando broke Tamim’s 162-run opening stand with Mahmudul Hasan, who made 58 off 142 balls earlier than edging a leg-side supply behind the stumps.
Concussion substitute Rajitha then eliminated Najmul Hossain for one and Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque for 2 to revive some parity within the recreation.
Replacing Vishwa Fernando, who took a blow on the helmet on Monday and will bowl solely eight overs within the innings, Rajitha struck together with his fourth ball as Najmul gave a regulation catch to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.
Five overs later Rajitha swung a ball in to interrupt Mominul’s off-stump.
Tamim was earlier given out caught behind on 102 off Ramesh Mendis however the resolution was reversed on overview.
Resuming on 76-0, Bangladesh began the day’s play confidently as Tamim dispatched left-arm fast Fernando for 2 fours within the second over of the day, earlier than citing his thirty second Test fifty off 73 balls with a boundary.
Sri Lanka dropped the one likelihood that got here their approach within the morning as Embuldeniya dropped Mahmudul at fine-leg off Asitha on 51.
The 21-year-old, taking part in solely his fifth Test, quickly accomplished his second Test half-century in 110 balls when he flicked Asitha in direction of mid-wicket for a double.
Angelo Mathews had held the Sri Lankan innings collectively earlier than agonisingly falling on 199.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed 6-105 for Bangladesh.
