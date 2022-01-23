26,000 New Covid Cases In Bengaluru, Higher Than Mumbai’s Third Wave Peak

The positivity fee in Karnataka rose to 22.77 per cent

New Delhi:

Karnataka reported 50,210 Covid circumstances within the final 24 hours, two days after the state lifted the weekend curfew that had been imposed to stem the unfold of the coronavirus. Presently, there are as many over 3.57 lakh lively circumstances within the state.

Karnataka reported extra circumstances right this moment than Maharashtra, which has been the hardest-hit state within the final one month. Maharashtra reported 48,270 new COVID-19 circumstances and 52 deaths on Friday.

Of the 50,210 new circumstances, 26,299 had been reported within the state’s capital Bengaluru, knowledgeable Karnataka Health Minister Ok Sudhakar. In the identical interval, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 circumstances.

The positivity fee, the variety of circumstances detected per 100 assessments, within the state rose to 22.77 per cent from 19.33 per cent.

On Saturday, the state had reported 42,470 new infections, which was about 5,500 fewer than Friday’s tally.

In Karnataka, 22,842 recoveries from the virus and 19 Covid deaths have additionally been reported within the final 24 hours.

The state authorities had on Friday introduced that the weekend curfew could be lifted saying that although the circumstances had been growing, hospitalisation was not vital.

The surge in recent infections throughout the nation is pushed by the brand new variant of Covid, Omicron.

Mr Sudhakar knowledgeable that 165 new circumstances of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru right this moment, taking the general tally within the state to 931.