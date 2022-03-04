28-year-old woman set to become new Chennai Mayor

R. Priya, a 28-year-old councillor of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, from Ward 74 within the north of town, is about to grow to be Chennai Mayor on Friday. DMK has introduced the names of mayor and deputy mayor on Thursday.

Ms. Priya is anticipated to be elected unopposed within the oblique elections for the put up of Mayor on Friday at 9.30 a.m.

DMK councillor M.Makesh Kumar, from the southern components of town, is anticipated to be sworn in deputy mayor at 2.30 p.m. on Friday. This time the put up of Chennai Mayor was reserved for a dalit, lady candidate.

DMK has a majority within the Greater Chennai Corporation Council, which represents greater than 61 lakh electors within the 426 sq. km. of town. With 153 councillors, DMK is anticipated to win the oblique elections to the mayor and deputy mayor posts of Chennai. The opposition AIADMK has solely 15 councillors. Congress has 13 councillors, Independents 5, CPI(M) 4, VCK 4, MDMK 2, CPI 1, BJP 1, AMMK 1 and IUML 1.

Speaking to media individuals, Ms. Priya mentioned Chief Minister M. Ok. Stalin was her position mannequin. “Our leader has selected a dalit woman, and given me an opportunity to serve the people. My priority will be the development of roads. Many areas have bad roads. During rain, there is flooding. So, we need better storm water drains. I will also focus on cleanliness. I belong to north Chennai where cleanliness is a civic issue. I will take steps to improve cleanliness in the area. I will get advice from our leader before making decisions. I will take steps to facilitate employment for women,” mentioned Ms. Priya, a resident of Mangalapuram within the northern congested a part of town.

She is the neice of former DMK MLA Chengai Sivam. She is married and has a four-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, officers at Ripon Buildings made preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, with the constructing festooned with flowers. The voting compartment and the poll field for the election of the mayor and deputy mayor was stored within the council corridor of the heritage constructing on Thursday. Officials mentioned the mayor and deputy mayor, each belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, are more likely to be elected unopposed because the get together has a majority.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi mentioned the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and all of the 200 councillors of town characterize the folks within the metropolis and are an important part of the native physique authorities. “It is a welcome step. We look forward to the active involvement of the elected representatives for the better governance of the city,” mentioned Mr.Bedi.

AIADMK candidate in ward 74 Divya who misplaced to Ms.Priya within the native our bodies elections mentioned residents need civic infrastructure within the space to be improved. “Many residents in the ward do not get water supply. Drainage system is also poor,” mentioned Ms.Divya.