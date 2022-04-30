3 Minor Girls Drown In A Well In Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: The women fell into the nicely which had 12-feet deep water. (Representational)

Dewas:

Three women drowned after falling into an unmounted nicely whereas grazing goats in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, police stated on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Bhesun village below Kantafod police station space, some 90 km from the district headquarters, on Friday afternoon, further superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma stated.

The women fell into the nicely, which had 12-feet deep water, whereas grazing goats on a area and drowned, the official stated.

The deceased have been recognized as Ishika Dhurve (9), Sandhya Kumre (8) and Sadhna Bhalawi (8), he stated, including {that a} case has been registered on this regard.