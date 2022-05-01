4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on Saturday. (Representational)

Port Blair:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred 3 km from Diglipur within the Andaman and Nicobar islands, stated National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on Saturday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2022, 23:04:02 IST, Latitude: 13.25 and Longitude: 92.96, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 3km SW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal company of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake exercise within the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)