4-day working week is coming to Belgium

In February 2022, it was introduced that employees in Belgium could be entitled to request a four-day working week.

In addition, Belgian employees may also be permitted to change off their units and never have interaction with any work-related calls or emails outdoors of enterprise hours with out being penalized in any means. This follows on from an earlier directive which gave federal civil servants the “right to disconnect” and never reply to phone calls or emails outside of working hours.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo stated the rationale behind the reform bundle agreed to by the multi-party coalition authorities was to construct an economic system “that is more innovative, sustainable and digital” because the nation makes an attempt to get enterprise again on monitor within the wake of covid.

Moving to a four-day working week won’t, nevertheless, be obligatory, and the choice to take action will fall to employees quite than employers, with the latter having to offer “solid reasons” in writing for refusing to grant a request.

In addition, staff may also be capable of request extra versatile schedules at work, whereas employers can be required to offer discover of any modifications to employees’ schedules no less than 7 days upfront.

It is anticipated that these modifications will imply that Belgians are in a position to obtain a greater work-life stability, with the nation as a complete changing into extra productive.

Other potential advantages embody a discount in commuting instances with much less visitors on the roads and fewer passengers on public transport, in addition to more healthy household relationships, with dad and mom (together with those that are separated and subsequently share custody) in a position to spend extra time with their youngsters.

Advertisement

At the identical time, it is usually hoped that the transfer will improve the proportion of individuals in employment in Belgium to 80% by 2030, up from the present charge of simply over 70%.

What does Belgium’s new working hours directive imply in follow?

Belgium employees working 38 hours a week will nonetheless be required to take action below the brand new directive, however they are going to be permitted to work for longer every day and thus condense the workweek into 4 days. The further day without work is designed to compensate for the longer working day.

Initially, staff can trial working a shortened week for a interval of six months, after which they will both proceed with the brand new association or return to the traditional five-day working week.

The new regulation will (no less than initially) solely apply to companies with greater than 20 staff, whereas the proper to disconnect from 11pm to 5am every day can also be anticipated to be included in future collective bargaining agreements between employers and unions.

Other modifications to employment regulation in Belgium embody employees within the gig economic system (e.g., who work for Uber or meals supply providers, and so on.) receiving insurance coverage for office accidents, as per new European Commission steerage on what is called platform work.

There may also be further rules put in place relating to how freelance work or self-employment is assessed, in addition to new preparations for individuals who work night time shifts, together with penalty charges solely coming into impact after midnight, quite than from 8pm which is at present the case.

However, at this stage it will seem there aren’t any modifications to the European Union Working Time Directive being deliberate. Currently, the EU units a limit to weekly working hours (at present a most of 48 hours per week), units out the situations for employee relaxation breaks (every day and weekly), whereas additionally laying down instructions for employees’ paid annual depart necessities in member states.

Other international locations trailing a diminished working week

Other international locations and jurisdictions world wide are additionally experimenting with or have already instituted diminished hour working weeks, though not alongside the identical traces as Belgium.

These embody Scotland, the place a trial is being deliberate for 2023 which is able to see employees’ hours diminished by 20%, however with no loss in wages. Wales is at present contemplating an analogous trial for public sector employees.

Spain is trialing a 32-hour working week condensed into 4 days, once more with none affect on employees’ compensation, whereas Iceland carried out a number of comparable trials between 2015 and 2019, with the consequence that round 90% of the inhabitants in Iceland now get pleasure from a shorter working week.

In the United Arab Emirates, a 4½ day working week was launched in 2022, with most individuals working 6 hours a day Monday to Thursday and clocking off at midday on Fridays.

In an analogous vein, Portugal has beforehand made it unlawful for bosses to contact staff by cellphone or on-line outdoors of working hours.

Individual firms in New Zealand, Germany and Japan are additionally experimenting with diminished working hours, incorporating a variety of various fashions.

Share this text: