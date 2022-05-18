5 Common Mistakes That Can Ruin Our Indian Curries

Indian delicacies is dynamic; with infinite recipes from totally different areas providing totally different flavours, our menu is a handful. You will discover totally different meals in numerous states of the nation however one factor that’s omnipresent in each kitchen is – curry. Vegetarian curry or meat curry – each Indian family has some type of curry on their dinner desk for lunch or dinner. The good Indian curry has the proper proportions of gravy, vegetable/meat, spices and different flavouring brokers. While making an Indian-style curry isn’t a tough job, many people nonetheless cannot ace it, even after a number of trials. Reason: some errors that we’re unaware of and hold repeating.

So, right here we’re that will help you hone your cooking abilities by throwing mild on a few of the most typical errors that may damage an Indian curry. Are you making these too?

5 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making While Making Indian Curry

1. Not Following The Correct Order

There’s a purpose why all good cooks observe a recipe to the T. The order by which you set within the components makes a variety of distinction, So, in case you are simply dashing into the cooking course of and throwing all of the components randomly, cease now. Always warmth the oil first earlier than sautéing entire spices, and solely after the spices are roasted, put different components like onions and tomatoes. Also, do not add within the spice powders till after the onions are roasted effectively. Follow the universally-approved order of creating gravy, and you will be shocked with the end result.

Always observe the proper order of the cooking course of.

2. Not Thickening The Gravy

Ever questioned why the curries of the eating places and dhabas style so good? Have you ever seen that their gravies are at all times dense and thick? There lies your reply. Always ensure to cut your onions and tomatoes finely into slices or chunks; this may assist thicken your gravy and provides it depth.

3. Going Wrong With The Salt

Even skilled cooks could make this blunder. Putting an excessive amount of or too little salt is a typical mistake. Genius lies in the way in which you repair the issue. Don’t add an excessive amount of water while you really feel you will have added additional salt. This takes away the flavors of the opposite components and spices too. Instead, go for quick-fix options like including peeled potatoes that can soak within the extreme salt.

4. Not Smelling Or Tasting During The Process

We aren’t insinuating that you’re not prepare dinner if it’s a must to repeatedly style and odor your meals whereas it is cooking. If you ask us, even good cooks do that to make sure that they serve the right meals on the desk. And that is what makes their cooking good.

Keep tasting meals whereas it’s cooking.

5. Rushing Up The Cooking Process

We agree that everybody is strapped for time lately however that should not are available the way in which of consuming meal. It takes persistence and precision to churn out a scrumptious meal. So, let these onions and tomatoes, and even spices, roast correctly to allow them to emanate their stunning flavors and perfume in your meals.

Treat your self and your loved ones to a memorable Indian meal, each single time. Stop making these errors and we’re certain you may be pleased with the curries you make.

