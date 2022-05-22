Europe
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan; No Tsunami Threat
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 Richter scale jolted the east
coast of Honshu in Japan at 15:17 p.m. (native time) on Sunday, the
US Geological Survey (USGS) stated, Trend stories citing NDTV.
The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 16.8 kilometers
within the SSE of Katsuura in Japan.
No casualties had been reported but.
Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 Richter scale hit
Fukushima and different prefectures in Japan’s east and northeast at
12.24 pm (native time) on Sunday. The focus of the quake was at a
depth of about 30 kilometers within the Pacific off Ibaraki
Prefecture.