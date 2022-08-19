9-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In UP; Accused Arrested: Cops

The accused has confessed to the crime, a senior police official stated. (Representational)

Ghaziabad:

Two ladies aged 9 and 6 have been allegedly kidnapped by a youth, who raped and murdered considered one of them, police stated on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

While the nine-year-old woman was discovered lifeless in a subject with blood stains on her garments, the opposite in some way managed to flee, they stated.

Police have arrested the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G stated the youth who resided on the ladies’ village took them for a journey on a bicycle on Thursday.

The ladies have been cousins and police began trying to find them when their households approached them.

Police recovered the physique of the nine-year-old woman from a subject on Friday morning.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the SSP stated. The physique has been despatched for a autopsy, he added.

