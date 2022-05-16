A year on, tribals continue protests over killing of 4 Silger villagers

RAIPUR: Over a thousand tribals are set to assemble within the Silger village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Tuesday to commemorate the primary anniversary of the killing of 4 tribals in an alleged police firing and search motion in opposition to the staff that killed them.

The 4 had been killed throughout a protest by native tribals in opposition to the institution of a safety camp, which opened on May 12 close to Silger village – a Maoist stronghold alongside the border of Sukma-Bijapur districts. Three individuals had been introduced lifeless to the hospital. A couple of days later, a fourth lady succumbed to her accidents. The Chhattisgarh Police have described the lifeless as members of village-level “frontal organisations” of Maoists.

Since then, in what tribal specialists name one of many longest protests in Bastar’s historical past, residents have been protesting in opposition to the killings on the similar spot in Silger.

An announcement on Monday by the Mool Niwasi Manch, an organisation that was born out of the Silger protests stated: “On June 16, 2021, we met the chief minister in Raipur where he promised fulfillment of all demands of the Silger protestors based on the magisterial enquiry’s report. On March, 25 2022 we again met with the CM, in Raipur, where during the conversation he assured us of fulfilling our demands within a month however, there has been no result. Hence the protest will continue. We are organizing a ‘Jan Sabha’ (mass gathering) marking the one year of the Silger massacre… We request the Congress government not create hindrance in the way of media persons, protestors, social workers, and tribal leaders who will be heading for Silger’s Jan Sabha.”

Sohan Potai, Chhattisgarh Sarv Adivasi Samaj president, stated the Silger protest was the longest tribal protest in Chhattisgarh within the final 40 years. “The government should have intervened by now but it seems that they are not interested in addressing issues of tribals,” Potai stated.

The protesters have been demanding a judicial proble into the deaths, and ₹1 crore compensation to these killed within the firing.

The authorities did order an enquiry by a sub divisional Justice of the Peace (SDM) on August 12, 2021, however there was no official phrase on its findings.

Sukma collector Vineet Nandanwar on Monday stated, “The SDM inquiry report has been submitted to the government a month back.”

Tribal rights activist Soni Sori stated they didn’t know in regards to the probe’s findings. “Why was the report not made public if it was submitted a month back? It shows that the government is hiding something,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the protesters have steadfastly refused to finish the protest at Silger.

“We will not call off our protest till our demands are met. The demands are simple – terminate the official responsible for killing tribals and withdraw the Silger (security) camp. We have also demanded ₹1 crore for the family members of the deceased and ₹50 lakh for the people who were injured,” Gajendra Mandavi, vice-president of Mool Niwasi Manch, stated on Monday.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar vary, Sunderaj P stated that the Silger camp was established as a result of it’s essential for safety in south Bastar and the demand to wind it up was motivated.

“A few people with vested interests are trying to misguide villagers and planning to create an atmosphere of enmity and hostility in the region. We are hopeful of winning over the confidence of the native population and with their support would bring an end to the Maoist menace in the region,” he stated.