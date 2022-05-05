Sports
Abramovich says he has not asked for Chelsea loan to be repaid | Football News – Times of India
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich on Thursday denied media reviews that he has requested for his mortgage to Chelsea soccer membership to be repaid, saying that the recommendations are “entirely false”.
Premier League Chelsea had been put up on the market by Abramovich following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine and earlier than sanctions had been imposed on him by the British authorities.
A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly has been in negotiations to purchase the membership for $3 billion whereas British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will not be giving up on a bid regardless of obvious rejection from the U.S. financial institution dealing with the sale.
The mortgage Abramovich made to Chelsea is reported to whole 1.5 billion kilos ($1.85 billion).
“Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed,” his spokesperson stated in an announcement printed on Chelsea’s web site.
“Secondly, Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute.
“As a part of Mr Abramovich’s goal to discover a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has nonetheless inspired every bidder all through this course of to commit investing within the membership.”
The spokesperson added the mortgage has additionally grow to be topic to European Union sanctions and requires further approvals.
“That implies that the funds shall be frozen and topic to a authorized process ruled by authorities,” the statement read.
“These funds are nonetheless earmarked for the (Chelsea) Foundation. The authorities are conscious of those restrictions in addition to the authorized implications.
“To be clear, Mr Abramovich has no access or control of these funds and will not have any access or control of these funds following the sale.”
