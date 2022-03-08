‘Absolute disgrace’: ATP blasted for ‘shameful’ response to Alexander Zverev’s attack on umpire

The governing physique of males’s tennis has been blasted for its extraordinarily weak punishment for a star’s violent assault on an umpire.

The governing physique of males’s tennis has been roundly slammed after it handed down its penalty to world No. 3 Alexander Zverev for his violent attack on an umpire final month.

The German was disqualified from the Mexican Open in Acapulco after he lashed out verbally and violently on the chair umpire throughout a doubles match.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments together with Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Zverev was livid with a contentious line name and fully misplaced his mood, launching an expletive-laden tirade on the umpire.

He screamed on the umpire: “Look where the ball bounced … 8-6 in the tiebreak … for f***s sake … it’s f***ing your line … f***ing idiot.”

In a show of blatant intimidation after dropping the match, Zverev firmly whacked the umpire’s chair a number of occasions along with his racquet, solely simply lacking his ft and legs because the umpire visibly flinched to flee hurt’s method.

Zverev was instantly kicked out from the match however calls from tennis followers for the 24-year-old to face a prolonged suspension from the tour have fallen on deaf ears.

On Tuesday, the ATP introduced Zverev had been fined AU$34,000 and handed a suspended eight-week ban from the tour, that means he’s nonetheless allowed to play in ATP occasions.

The ATP additionally confirmed Zverev is now on a one-year probation interval and if he reoffends and commits one other unsportsmanlike act, he can be suspended from ATP occasions for eight weeks and fined an extra $25,000 (USD).

Many tennis followers had been urging the ATP to subject a ban lengthy sufficient that Zverev would miss the subsequent grand slam — the French Open, which begins in late May.

Incredulous followers and pundits blasted the ATP for issuing such a weak punishment which means Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, continues to be free to play skilled tennis tournaments.

American tennis legend Pam Shriver tweeted: “Name another sport that would not protect it’s officials who have been physically attacked and intimidated by a competitor, by serving a probation vs a suspension? What am I missing?”.

AAP’s Scott Bailey stated: “Ladies and gentleman, we have a winner for the weakest sporting body in world sport. Disgraceful.”

Sports reporter Oliver Caffrey stated: “Alexander Zverev given a suspended (!) eight-week ban for THAT outburst in Acapulco. Completely embarrassing reaction from the ATP to one of the worst incidents seen on the tennis court in years.”

Journalist Allen McDuffee: “Reading this, you could almost get the impression that the ATP has done something about Zverev’s Acapulco sh*t show.”

The Athletic’s Lukas Weese: “Alexander Zverev shouldn’t have been playing to begin with, had the ATP conducted a proper investigation into the allegations of domestic violence.

“Now, he gets an additional $25,000 fine and an eight week suspension for threatening violence against an umpire. Shameful.”

Sports editor Russell Bennett added: “This shouldn’t divide anyone. Everyone should be united — it’s an absolute disgrace and the @atptour looks like a laughing stock.”

Australian sports activities broadcaster Andy Maher merely posted: “Pitiful @atptour”.

Zverev was initially fined AU$56,000 for his outburst and was additionally pressured to forfeit greater than $42,000 in prizemoney and all rankings factors from the ATP match in Acapulco.

He apologised for the attack on the umpire in a press release, saying there “was no excuse” for smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair a number of occasions and his foul-mouthed rant on the official was “unacceptable”

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday,” Zverev wrote.

“I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable.”

Zverev performed in Germany’s Davis Cup qualifier tie in opposition to Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on the weekend.