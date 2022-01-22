Actor Dileep Gets Court Relief In Alleged Conspiracy To Kill Officials

Actor Dileep is out on bail in a 2017 case referring to alleged sexual assault (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained police from arresting actor Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill officers investigating a 2017 sexual assault case wherein he’s an accused.

Police have been ordered to not arrest Dileep, who’s on bail within the sexual assault case, until January 27; last week the court issued similar orders, telling cops they might not arrest him until January 18.

The court docket has additionally ordered the actor and different accused within the case to depose earlier than the police for 3 consecutive days, beginning tomorrow, and co-operate with the investigation.

“Any interference with the investigation will be seriously dealt with and the bail order (granted in the sexual assault case) will be cancelled,” the court docket warned Dileep.

Finally, the police was requested to submit an in depth report, in a sealed cowl, on January 27.

The court docket was listening to a pre-arrest bail petition in reference to the alleged threats to officers.

Film director Balachandra Kumar, who just lately made startling revelations in opposition to Dileep within the assault case, additionally gave corroborative statements to the Crime Branch.

Last week the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police raided properties linked to Dileep and his brother in reference to the case about conspiring to kill officers.

The case referring to the conspiracy to kidnap and sexually assault an actor in 2017 is being heard by one other court docket, in reference to which the High Court has allowed re-examination of three witnesses and summoned five others.

The survivor – a girl actor who has labored in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies – was kidnapped and allegedly molested inside her automobile for 2 hours by among the accused, who pressured their method into her car on the evening of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy space.

The whole act was filmed by among the accused to blackmail her.

There are ten accused in that case, together with Dileep.

With enter from ANI, PTI