Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Plea Seeking Nod To Travel Abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, being probed in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday withdrew her utility filed earlier than a Delhi courtroom for suspending a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued towards her and allow her to journey overseas.

The actor withdrew her utility from the courtroom of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, citing that the dates of the occasion, 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards in Abu Dhabi, UAE, earlier scheduled from May 17 to 22, had been postponed to June.

With regards to the journey to Nepal and France, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) knowledgeable the courtroom that for Nepal, her cross to attend the actual occasion has been cancelled, and as regards to journey to France, she has not submitted passable paperwork.

Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National and resides in India since 2009.

The ED had stopped her from flying overseas, saying she could also be required to affix an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The actor has been questioned by the ED in a number of periods in reference to the case being probed towards Chandrashekar and his actor spouse Leena Maria Paul.

The company had earlier filed a cost sheet earlier than a courtroom below the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Chandrashekar, his spouse, and 6 others in it.

It had alleged that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor quite a few pricey presents, together with some Persian cats and a horse.

Chandrashekar is accused of dishonest varied individuals, together with some high-profile people equivalent to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s spouse Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has additionally been grilled by the ED on this case.

