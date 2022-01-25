Australia

Actor Meyne Wyatt calls for Australia Day to be ‘abolished’

WA actor Meyne Wyatt has known as for Australia Day to be “abolished” and the nation to “decolonise” forward of January 26.

The Kalgoorlie-raised star took to Instagram on Tuesday, voicing his considerations over the current copyright acquisition of the Aboriginal flag by the Federal Government.

“I don’t want to change the date. I don’t want a day. Australia does not exist,” he wrote alongside an image of him standing in entrance of a mural of the Aboriginal flag.

“This land is illegally occupied by a foreign power. The fact the flag is now in the hands of the Commonwealth speaks to that.”

On Monday it was revealed the Federal Government forked out $20 million to safe the rights to the Aboriginal flag, bringing to an finish a outstanding copyright spat over its use.

After almost three years of negotiations the Commonwealth secured the authorized switch of the enduring art work making its use free for all Australians.

The deal was agreed with its creator – Luritja man Harold Thomas – and the three firms who collectively owned the licence – WAM Clothing, Gifts Mate and Flagworld.

Mr Wyatt went on to say merely altering the date of Australia Day doesn’t handle the nation’s structural racism.

“The day and the nation needs to be abolished. I know that makes some of you s**t yourselves but abolition addresses structural racism in a definitive way. More than shallow symbolism and tokenistic gestures, like changing a date or freeing a flag,” he mentioned.

Men and ladies, younger and outdated are divided in regards to the upcoming Australian Day public vacation based on a survey performed lower than per week earlier than its spot on the calendar.

Australia has seven nationwide public holidays, 4 of them between December 25 and January 26.



