AFL 2022 round 11 LIVE updates: Cats break clear of inaccurate Crows, underdog Giants stun Lions

Brisbane Lions 6.1 (37)

G.Western Syd. 8.1 (49)

GOALS

Brisbane Lions: McCarthy 3, Cameron, McStay, Bailey

G.Western Syd: Greene 3, Peatling 2, Hill, Kelly, Coniglio

DISPOSALS

Brisbane Lions: J.Berry 9, Neale 9, Bailey 7

G.Western Syd: Green 9, Coniglio 8, Cumming 8, Himmelberg 7, Kelly 7, Perryman 7

One of essentially the most entertaining quarters of the yr involves an finish with the Giants up by 12 factors.

A complete of 14 targets have been kicked earlier than quarter-time, and McCarthy completed up by saying to Greene, ‘Anything you can do, I can do better’. Both small forwards head into the primary change with three targets every.

The margin swelled to 30 factors at one stage as GWS led 6.1.37 to 1.1.7, however the Lions booted 5 of the final seven targets to get again into the competition.

Suffice to say, defence hasn’t been a powerful characteristic thus far, a facet that most likely wouldn’t be too effectively acquired by the coaches.

But the Giants have been sensational. They’ve introduced the suitable vitality into the sport they usually lead the disposals 90-79, marks 20-18, tackles 18-9, clearances 13-10, free kicks 7-3, inside 50s 15-12 and scoring pictures 9-7.