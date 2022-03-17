Agreeing on peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine may take from few days to week and half

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Adviser to the Head

of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak talked about

the time wanted to agree on contentious points whereas drafting a

peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia, Trend experiences with

reference to Ukrainian media.

Podolyak, in an interview to Polish media retailers, stated that one

of the important thing problems with a peace settlement ought to be a right away

ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from the territories of

Ukraine.

“There is not any different approach. However, the negotiations are a

large-scale course of, which contain not solely Russia and Ukraine. Our

companions, together with Poland, additionally take an oblique half in talks. We

do not simply must signal an settlement. We need to develop a particular

mechanism, which is able to assure our safety sooner or later,”

Podolyak confused.

“So far, each the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have stood

on their positions. Coordination of controversial points can take

from a couple of days to 1 and a half weeks. During this time, we

ought to begin designing a peace settlement,” Podolyak stated.