Ahluwalia Contracts Lowest Bidder For Central Vista Enclave Housing New PMO

Central Vista: Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited quoted round Rs 1,119 crore. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited on Tuesday emerged because the lowest bidder for the development of Executive Enclave as a part of the Central Vista undertaking that can home the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), cupboard secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, official doc confirmed.

The firm, headquartered in Delhi, quoted an quantity of round Rs 1,119 crore, 3.50 per cent lower than the Rs 1,160-crore price estimated by the CPWD, which has been executing the Modi authorities’s bold Central Vista Redevelopment undertaking.

Tata Projects Limited, which is developing a brand new Parliament constructing, quoted Rs 1,154 crore. NCC Limited quoted a bid quantity of round Rs 1,158 crore and Larsen & Toubro Limited round Rs 1,317 crore, the doc confirmed.

An official mentioned the bottom bidder is often awarded the contract and added the Board of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will resolve on awarding the tender within the subsequent few days.

The CPWD had estimated the price of development and upkeep of the Executive Enclave at Rs 1,160.17 crore.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south aspect of the South Block in plot quantity 36/38 within the high-security Lutyens’ Delhi.

The bid doc states the brand new PMO may have three flooring every 4.75 metres excessive, along with the basement and floor flooring. The new cupboard secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat may have an identical construction.

India House, which may have one flooring along with basement and floor flooring, is probably going for use as a convention facility just like the Hyderabad House the place high-level talks, particularly with high visiting leaders of varied international locations, are held now.

According to the CPWD’s bid doc, the undertaking will likely be accomplished inside 24 months of initiation of the development work.

“The (Executive) Enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities. This will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista.

“Relocating these departments will even guarantee environment friendly safety protocols for VIPs and VVIPs with out disturbing day by day motion of the general public in and across the Central Vista,” the CPWD doc states.

In October final yr, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the development and upkeep of the primary three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s energy hall, envisages a brand new parliament constructing, a typical central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new workplace and residence of the prime minister, and a brand new vice-president enclave.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)