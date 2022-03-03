Airline takes big Covid step

It’s a pandemic rule that has divided opinion. But now one airline has turn out to be the primary to drop this specific requirement on flights.

British price range airline Jet2 has confirmed it can now not require face masks on most of its flights.

It is the primary main airline within the UK to announce the change after the federal government dropped the requirement making them necessary on-board, The Sun reports.

Last month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all coronavirus guidelines after two years of lockdowns, isolation and testing.

This contains carrying face masks on public transport.

“It’s no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or on-board our planes,” Jet2 mentioned.

“However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination.”

The masks freedom applies to anybody travelling from England or Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson instructed The Sun that prospects travelling from Scotland aged six and over should nonetheless put on a face masks.

And travellers might want to take a face masks with them if required at their vacation spot.

Aussies travelling to Europe ought to verify masks and Covid necessities as they differ between international locations, for instance, in Spain it’s essential to put on masks indoors or when you possibly can’t socially distance.

Countries drop Covid guidelines

More international locations at the moment are dropping Covid guidelines, equivalent to pre-arrival checks.

The United Arab Emirates now not requires checks from vaccinated arrivals, together with Italy and Cyprus.

Iceland additionally lifted all of its Covid journey restrictions, together with for unvaxxed holiday-makers.

And the UK has lifted almost all journey restrictions for holiday-makers, with Covid checks now not required from vaccinated travellers.

Arrivals solely have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form, though it’s thought this could possibly be scrapped by Easter.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished right here with permission