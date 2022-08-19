Algae toxins suspected of killing fish in Oder River

Research teams and laboratories investigating what killed 1000’s of fish within the Oder River working between Poland and Germany are pointing at algae toxins.

“The results of the research of our experts from the Institute for Inland Fisheries indicate the presence of microorganisms (golden algae) in the water of the Oder,” Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said Thursday. Their bloom can emit toxins deadly to fish and shellfish however not dangerous for people, she added.

German researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) in Berlin said Wednesday they recognized Prymnesium parvum, a sort of golden algae, in samples from the river.

It continues to be unclear whether or not the algae discovered on the Polish aspect are the identical kind as these recognized by the German researchers, according to the German Press Agency.

Officials on either side of the border final week warned of an ecological disaster after lifeless fish clogged the southern reaches of the river. Polish fishermen began noticing issues close to Oława, about 400 kilometers from the ocean, in late July.

Polish authorities have pulled 100 tons of lifeless fish from the river, whereas some 30 tons were recovered on the German aspect.

The IGB researchers warned that if their principle is confirmed, the expansion of algae within the affected stretch of the river shouldn’t be “a naturally occurring phenomenon” however “definitely a man-made problem.”

Industrial discharges — in addition to dry and scorching climate circumstances — might be the trigger, they mentioned.

During droughts, “many creatures are already fighting for survival” as excessively low water, low oxygen ranges and “far too high” water temperatures improve the focus of antagonistic substances, mentioned Tobias Goldhammer, a researcher on the IGB. “If other hazards such as toxic algal blooms or chemical contamination are added to existing pollution, this can soon destroy entire freshwater ecosystems,” he added.

The die-off is turning right into a political downside for Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) social gathering, because the opposition and environmental teams accuse it of ignoring early indicators of air pollution.

European Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius this week spoke to German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and to Moskwa.

The EU government welcomed the creation of a joint Polish-German skilled group and provided to help German and Polish authorities of their investigations. “The Commission, together with the Joint Research Centre and the European Environment Agency, is ready to make available as well our own experts,” Commission spokesperson Tim McPhie mentioned Thursday.

“The sooner we can identify the cause of this ecological disaster the sooner we can start to manage and limit the further consequences, for nature, for fisheries, for agriculture and for recreation,” he added.

The Polish area of West Pomerania on Wednesday called on Warsaw to declare a state of pure catastrophe overlaying the realm affected by the air pollution. Such a declaration would enable affected fishermen and companies to assert compensation. The head of the Lubuskie province final week issued an analogous name.

Polish authorities have closed the Oder for swimming till no less than August 25. Across the border, the incident is scaring tourists away from the Oder area.

Local authorities fear contaminated water or lifeless fish may circulation downstream to the Szczecin Lagoon, the place the Oder flows into the Baltic Sea.

Camille Gijs contributed reporting.