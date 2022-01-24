Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day go to specializing in bilateral ties and the turmoil in Libya, officers stated.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi acquired Tebboune on the Cairo worldwide airport, in keeping with the Egyptian chief’s workplace.

The go to is the Algerian chief’s first to Egypt since he took workplace late in 2019, it stated. El-Sissi visited Algeria in 2014.

The two leaders will focus on the upheaval in neighboring Libya, which did not maintain its first presidential election final month, the state-run Algeria Press Service stated.

The information company reported that Algeria-Egypt consultations will intention to assist holding elections that “will preserve Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The talks will even contact on a dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over a large dam challenge Ethiopia is constructing on the principle tributary of the Nile River. Algeria has been mediating to discover a resolution to the yearslong dispute, the APS reported.

