Amazon Echo vs. HomePod Mini vs. Nest Audio | CNN Underscored

When it involves sensible audio system, Amazon’s Echo, the Nest Audio from Google and Apple’s HomePod Mini are at the moment the three hottest fashions. When you distill their performance down, all of them do principally the identical factor — effortlessly permitting you to get solutions, management your house, make telephone calls and even play music — all through the use of your voice. They even price the identical at round $99.

However, these three small audio system have some noteworthy variations by way of measurement, design and sound high quality, and your expertise with each will fluctuate primarily based on which Apple, Google and Amazon merchandise you already personal.

Not positive which sensible speaker is for you? We’ve examined the Echo, Nest Audio and HomePod Mini extensively, and are prepared that will help you make that call.

Smart assistant Alexa Google Assistant Siri Smart residence ecosystem Alexa Google Home HomeEquipment Integrated sensible residence hub Zigbee N/A N/A Bluetooth audio Yes Yes N/A AirPlay 2 assist N/A N/A Yes Chromecast assist N/A Yes N/A Size and weight 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches, 2.1 kilos 6.89 x 4.89 x 3.07 inches, 2.65 kilos 3.9 x 3.3 inches, 0.76 kilos Color choices Charcoal, Glacier White, Twilight Blue Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, Sky White, Yellow, Orange, Blue, Space Gray Price



$99.99







$99.99







$99





The 4th-Gen Echo isn’t only a sensible speaker — it will possibly additionally assist get sensible residence devices on-line and preserve them linked utilizing its built-in Zigbee hub. Thanks to the mixture of the Alexa app and Zigbee, organising further sensible residence units is a painless course of; faucet a number of buttons, the Echo finds appropriate close by sensible residence units and asks if you wish to use Alexa to manage them. While different sensible audio system require you to have a devoted hub for, say, pairing a set of Philips Hue lights, the Echo enables you to do all of it from a single machine.

You need probably the most strong and most dependable sensible assistant



Amazon began the sensible speaker craze with its Alexa digital assistant, and in our testing, has usually been confirmed to be the quickest to reply — and able to doing probably the most. For instance, you may ask Alexa by way of your Echo to show your lights on or off, run a customized sensible residence routine and make an announcement that it’s film time throughout the remainder of your Alexa-enabled units.

If you store on Amazon usually, you can’t solely place orders along with your voice — say, “Alexa order more toilet paper” — but in addition obtain updates about any Amazon deliveries. A brief chime and a yellow LED gentle let there’s an alert, which can then inform you when to count on supply of your newest order. It positive is useful, however will also be harmful, particularly in case your child asks Alexa for the latest Lego set.

While all of those audio system sound good, we discovered the 4th-Gen Echo to supply the strongest, loudest audio of the bunch. It obtained notably louder than the Nest Audio and HomePod Mini in our side-by-side checks, and doesn’t get noticeably distorted at full quantity.

With Amazon’s Echo lineup, you’re in a position to place audio (or video, for units that assist it just like the Echo Show) calls to different Echo units and speak with associates or family members. Once a member of the family provides you as an accredited contact, you’ll be capable to “Drop In” on their Echo machine(s) everytime you wish to have a fast chat or see how their day was. Conversely, you may approve family members who you wish to have entry to your Echo. Though chances are you’ll wish to assume twice earlier than you add your mom. Just saying.

Jacob Krol/CNN

You need a sensible speaker with Bluetooth



Not solely are you able to ask the Google Assistant to play your favourite tunes, podcast or different audio service, you can even connect with the Nest Audio from any Bluetooth-capable machine and use Nest Audio as an exterior speaker. To be clear, you should utilize an Echo as a Bluetooth speaker as effectively, however Apple’s HomePod Mini lacks the identical characteristic. For the Nest, you’ll want to make use of the Home app for the preliminary pairing course of, however after you may simply to say “Hey Google” or “Ok Google,” adopted by “Connect” to reconnect Nest Audio to your telephone, pc or pill.

You wish to fine-tune your music playback — and use a number of audio system



The Nest Audio sounds fairly good out of the field, however we admire which you can fine-tune the audio inside the Google Home app for iOS and Android. Amazon presents an analogous characteristic for Echo audio system on the Alexa app, however you gained’t discover any customization choices on the HomePod Mini.

And whereas all three of those audio system assist multi-room audio — you may pair a number of Echoes, Nests or HomePods to unfold sound round your house — we discovered the Nest Audio to supply the smoothest pairing course of. It took us about 10 seconds to pair two Nest Audio units and assign them as separate left and proper audio system, making a extra immersive stereo combine with minimal problem.

Nest Audio makes use of the Google Assistant for all voice interactions, which is similar assistant Android telephones and tablets depend on while you use the phrase “OK Google” or “Hey Google” earlier than asking for issues like a climate replace or to verify on an area retailer’s hours. By utilizing Google Assistant, Nest Audio is ready to do issues like search for your each day Google Calendar agenda, or reap the benefits of Voice Match to establish who’s speaking so you may get tailor-made solutions or play podcasts or music out of your linked streaming accounts.

If you utilize the Google Home app in your iPhone or Android telephone to manage sensible residence units, then a Nest Audio is a pure selection. You can proceed to make use of the Home app in your telephone, however you’ll additionally be capable to use Google Assistant to manage lights, alter your house’s temperature or management any of the a whole lot of sensible residence units that work with Google Home.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The HomePod Mini is the smallest out of the main sensible audio system, with a design that’s in regards to the measurement of an apple. It’s simpler to suit into a good area than the 4th-Gen Echo or the Nest Audio, and is a fraction of the burden of each audio system for when you must take it with you.

Apple’s sensible speaker is available in yellow, orange, blue, white and Space Gray, giving it probably the most colour choices out of the bunch — and definitely the boldest. If you need a sensible speaker that may actually stand out in your setup, the newer yellow, orange and blue choices are particularly price .

The HomePod Mini depends on Siri — sure, the identical Siri the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch use — for any voice interactions. All of your Apple units are sensible sufficient to know after they’re round one another, so while you say “Hey Siri” close to a HomePod Mini, your Apple Watch or iPhone will let the sensible speaker reply. You can then use Siri to play out of your Apple Music library, management your sensible residence units, ship messages or ask in your each day agenda. You may even use a HomePod Mini to position or obtain a telephone name. We discovered the HomePod Mini particularly straightforward to arrange with our iPhone, because of a fast pairing course of that solely took about three minutes.

Going past the iPhone, if you have already got sensible residence units round your home like gentle switches, thermostats or a doorbell that combine immediately with Apple’s HomeEquipment platform, then it’s best to add a HomePod Mini to the combination. Not solely does it help you use Siri for voice instructions and interactions, however a HomePod Mini doubles as a HomeEquipment Hub. That means you may management sensible residence units while you’re not residence.

The selection between the three totally different sensible audio system begins with what sort of telephone you could have. Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant work with both an Android or iPhone, so an Echo or Google Home are interchangeable. The HomePod Mini is the only option for Apple customers and anybody with an iPhone.

From there, you’re in a position to remove a minimum of one choice as you proceed to look at your wants and desires from a sensible speaker. The Echo works with virtually each sensible residence machine and platform, with Nest Audio proper behind it, and eventually, the HomePod Mini’s deep integration with Apple makes it essential for any iPhone person. It’s additionally price contemplating components reminiscent of sound high quality and area — the Echo will get the loudest, whereas the HomePod Mini will match best into any setup.