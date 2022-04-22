World
American sentenced to death in China for murder of woman – Times of India
BEIJING: An American man has been sentenced to demise in China for fatally stabbing a 21-year-old lady who tried to interrupt off their relationship.
Shadeed Abdulmateen was sentenced Thursday after a trial within the Intermediate People’s Court of Ningbo, a metropolis in China’s japanese coastal province of Zhejiang, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Abdulmateen met the sufferer, recognized solely by her surname, Chen, in 2019 and entered right into a romantic relationship together with her. When she tried to interrupt off relations, Abdulmateen organized to satisfy her at a bus cease in Ningbo, then stabbed her to demise on the night time of June 14, 2021 with a folding knife he had introduced with the intention of killing her, Xinhua mentioned.
The trial was attended by greater than 20 folks, together with authorities officers and members of the general public. Xinhua mentioned the courtroom dominated that the info surrounding Chen’s homicide had been “especially heinous and resulted in serious consequences.”
It mentioned Abdulmateen had been supplied with a protection, translation providers and consular visits, however gave no particulars on his hometown or how he got here to reside in China.
A US Embassy spokesperson mentioned the Embassy was conscious of the sentence and monitoring the state of affairs, however for privateness causes, couldn’t provide additional remark.
China is believed to guide the world in executions, however precise figures are thought of a state secret.
Shadeed Abdulmateen was sentenced Thursday after a trial within the Intermediate People’s Court of Ningbo, a metropolis in China’s japanese coastal province of Zhejiang, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Abdulmateen met the sufferer, recognized solely by her surname, Chen, in 2019 and entered right into a romantic relationship together with her. When she tried to interrupt off relations, Abdulmateen organized to satisfy her at a bus cease in Ningbo, then stabbed her to demise on the night time of June 14, 2021 with a folding knife he had introduced with the intention of killing her, Xinhua mentioned.
The trial was attended by greater than 20 folks, together with authorities officers and members of the general public. Xinhua mentioned the courtroom dominated that the info surrounding Chen’s homicide had been “especially heinous and resulted in serious consequences.”
It mentioned Abdulmateen had been supplied with a protection, translation providers and consular visits, however gave no particulars on his hometown or how he got here to reside in China.
A US Embassy spokesperson mentioned the Embassy was conscious of the sentence and monitoring the state of affairs, however for privateness causes, couldn’t provide additional remark.
China is believed to guide the world in executions, however precise figures are thought of a state secret.