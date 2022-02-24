Amitabh Tiwari posts how people often mistake him for actor Prakash Belawadi

Director, theatre artiste, and actor Prakash Belawadi is thought for his wonderful appearing abilities in lots of motion pictures and reveals which have made him a well-known face among the many viewers. Besides showing in a number of Kannada motion pictures, he has additionally performed attention-grabbing roles in numerous Hindi motion pictures, together with movies like Airlift, The Tashkent Files, Shakuntala Devi, and Thackeray. It is barely comprehensible that folks would need to admire or congratulate him wherever he goes. There is now a put up associated to that which has created a chatter on-line. However, it isn’t precisely about individuals recognising the actor however mistaking columnist Amitabh Tiwari for him. In a share he detailed how individuals typically strategy him to reward him about his appearing, pondering he’s Prakash Belawadi.

“I am increasingly been mistaken for Prakash Belwadi at airports, lounges, restaurants Y’day crew congratulated me for Prakash’s performance in Airlift. This has happened in Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Delhi,” he wrote. His share is full with a picture.

Take a take a look at the put up:

I’m more and more been mistaken for Prakash Belwadi at airports, lounges, eating places Y’day crew congratulated me for Prakash’s efficiency in Airlift. This has occurred in Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai & Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3OTggXbEAe — Amitabh Tiwari (@politicalbaaba) February 23, 2022

The put up, since being shared, has gathered greater than 600 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. Many took the route of hilarity whereas replying.

“Sir, Can you audition? Any slots available for tomorrow?” wrote a Twitter consumer. “You were very good in Talvar,” joked one other. “Resemblance to hai,” expressed a 3rd. Many merely shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the put up?