Analysis: South Korea and Japan just don’t get along. That’s a problem for Biden

Before Moscow’s unprovoked conflict, European nations had been break up over points starting from Russian power pipelines to Brexit and — with lingering resentments courting again to Trump-era commerce disputes and the Iraq conflict — some even seemed to be rethinking their relationship with Washington.

The stakes might hardly be any increased. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not too long ago referred to China’s rise as “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century” — and that was after the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, North Korea has carried out fifteen missile launches thus far this yr and regardless of Pyongyang declaring a “severe national emergency” final week on account of a Covid-19 outbreak, Washington believes its seventh nuclear take a look at and additional intercontinental ballistic missile exams could also be imminent — and possibly timed to coincide with Biden’s trip

Hence Washington’s need to see Japan and South Korea unite.

The drawback for Biden? While each seem eager to get nearer to Washington, relating to one another the 2 nations simply don’t get alongside. They have a traditionally bitter and fractious relationship that’s rooted in Japan’s colonization of South Korea from 1910 to 1945, and that was infected by Japan’s use of intercourse slaves in wartime brothels — victims now referred to euphemistically as “comfort women.” What’s extra, they continue to be locked in a 70-year dispute over the sovereignty of a bunch of islets within the Sea of Japan.

These variations aren’t any historic curiosities, however stay disputes. At some of the current makes an attempt at trilateral talks, in November 2021, a joint press convention was derailed when the Japanese vice international minister objected to a South Korean police chief’s go to to the islets — often known as Dokdo by South Korea however Takeshima by Japan. Lawsuits introduced in opposition to Japanese corporations over their use of pressured wartime labor stay unresolved. Recent years have seen growing variations on safety and financial points.

Evans Revere, a former US diplomat who has been out and in of presidency over the previous 50 years, with stints on each the Korea and Japan desks, has watched the sourness of the connection undermine alliances over a interval of a long time.

“If Tokyo and Seoul are not talking with each other actively, if they’re not cooperating with each other, it’s very difficult for the US to carry out not only its obligations to them but its strategy of dealing with China, dealing with North Korea,” he mentioned.

Signs of a thaw

Thankfully for Biden, Revere says he’s feeling extra hopeful now than he has for a really very long time.

Both South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are newly put in leaders and each have proven indicators of hawkish stances on North Korea and China, in addition to an eagerness for stronger army ties with the US.

Japan’s nonetheless influential former chief Shinzo Abe has known as on Tokyo to contemplate internet hosting US nuclear weapons, whereas South Korea’s Yoon has recommended he would contemplate joining the Quad — the US-led unfastened safety grouping that features Japan, India and Australia and can maintain a summit assembly that Biden will attend in direction of the tip of his journey.

Crucially, the 2 new leaders have additionally proven indicators of placing the previous behind them. Yoon supplied an olive department to Japan final month by sending a delegation to Tokyo forward of his inauguration as a part of his plan — outlined in a marketing campaign speech — for South Korea to make a “fresh start” as a “global pivotal state.”

His staff hand delivered a letter from Yoon to Kishida and the transfer was reciprocated this month when Japan despatched Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to Yoon’s inauguration with a letter in reply.

After receiving the letter, Kishida mentioned strategic cooperation between Japan, the US and South Korea was wanted “more than ever, given that the rules-based international order is under threat.”

But even when the nations’ leaders see the profit in placing the previous behind them, they are going to be eager to keep away from alienating voters who will not be as forgiving.

Professor Kohtaro Ito, a senior analysis fellow at The Canon Institute for Global research, mentioned that whereas Yoon had proven indicators of a altering method — selecting a international minister in Park Jin who might converse each English and Japanese and is in style within the Japanese parliament — any breakthrough throughout Biden’s journey is unlikely.

That’s as a result of each should nonetheless navigate looming native elections — South Korea has native polls in June and Japan has higher home elections in July — and neither chief will need to alienate nationalist voters much less disposed to letting bygones be bygones.

The nationalism barrier

This is hardly the primary time the 2 nations have tried to beat their variations. In 1965 they signed a treaty that normalized relations and was purported to settle among the most controversial points — together with that of the “comfort women.”

But South Korea was a army dictatorship on the time and plenty of Koreans have by no means accepted the treaty. For some, subsequent apologies and offers from Japanese prime ministers have nonetheless fallen in need of what they deem enough reparations.

Choi Eunmi, a analysis fellow in Japanese Studies on the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, mentioned {that a} Japan-South Korea alliance could be important for Biden’s hopes to construct a coalition, however felt his go to would do little to settle these issues.

“It is too sensitive and too controversial and there is no room for America to resolve the issues,” she mentioned.

There are the voters to think about.

Revere highlights “the nationalism that often drives the perceptions of this relationship and historical issues in both capitals” as a spoiling issue and the position of the South Korean courts that — via their rulings on wartime disputes — “could bring any effort at reconciliation crashing down.”

For a long time, households of Korean pressured labor victims have been preventing for compensation via the courts, concentrating on the Japanese corporations straight.

It’s a difficulty that has infuriated Tokyo, which believes issues had been resolved with the 1965 treaty, and a difficulty Yoon can hardly deal with with out being accused of interfering within the independence of the judiciary.

Yoon additionally begins his single five-year time period with the bottom approval rankings of any incoming President and has to work with an opposition-dominated parliament.

In Japan, the older and usually extra conservative era largely helps a more durable method to South Korea and Kishida will probably be effectively conscious of that, mentioned Ito, who added that the older era voted in far better numbers than the youthful one.

Biden, although, is prone to have one clear message that would reduce via any lingering political doubts harbored by Kishida or Yoon: the significance of alliances and cooperation, as demonstrated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The President of the US has been absolutely instrumental in mobilizing the international community, mobilizing NATO allies and others to support Ukraine in its moment of need,” Revere mentioned.

“What better statement about the importance and value of the utility of alliances than what is happening right now.”