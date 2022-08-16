Anand Mahindra reacts to Elon Musk’s Tesla vs. Mahindra meme, featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra is kind of common relating to utilizing social media, particularly Twitter. This time, he has taken to his private, verified deal with with a purpose to react to a meme that options actor Pankaj Tripathi. Mahindra has quote tweeted a meme that has been shared by a Twitter person named Alekh Shirke. The meme originates from the 2018 Excel Entertainment’s Web collection Mirzapur Season 1 Episode 3: Wafadar. It options the dialogue by Tripathi’s character Kaleen Bhaiya that claims, “Hum karte hai prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye.” This meme is frequently used to reassure someone that a task will be completed.

Anand Mahindra quote tweeted the meme with the emoji of a smiley face. The caption to it gives more context to it and relates to both Elon Musk’s Tesla and Anand Mahindra’s Mahindra and Mahindra. “Tesla not coming to India. Meanwhile @anandmahindra to Indians,” it reads.

Since being uploaded on Twitter on August 16, the meme has earned greater than 17,000 likes.