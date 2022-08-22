Anand Mahindra reacts to how Indians in Boston celebrated 76th Independence Day

Billionaire businessman and industrialist Anand Mahindra is sort of common on Twitter and makes use of the platform to share intriguing posts together with his 9.6 million followers. In his latest share, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra quoted a video that reveals how Indians in Boston celebrated the 76th Independence Day.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the tweet quoted by Anand Mahindra. “When I started college in Boston in ’73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering!” wrote Anand Mahindra whereas quoting the tweet that took him down reminiscence lane.

The video opens to point out a gaggle of individuals, holding Indian flags of their palms, witnessing the unfurling of the Tricolour within the sky. As the video progresses, a airplane is seen flying overhead with the flags of the United States and India pasted aspect by aspect. The video has impressed netizens, and the flag unfurling occasion will depart you each proud and elated.

Watch the video quoted by Anand Mahindra under:

When I began faculty in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian inhabitants, only one Indian restaurant of any benefit & classmates nonetheless requested the cliche questions on tigers & snakes in India. So you possibly can perceive how delighted I used to be to see this proud gathering! https://t.co/9eTEAJf0OJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

The tweet shared by Anand Mahindra a day in the past has amassed over 5,800 likes and several other feedback from netizens.

“The world has changed from the 1970s drastically… and we Indians are subtly dominating it everywhere,” commented a person. “I just dropped off my daughter at UC Berkeley for her freshman year. She is born and raised in L.A. How times have changed. Berkeley has tons of Indian restaurants and students now,” shared one other. “This is great to start the week, thank you sir for sharing,” wrote a 3rd one other. “This is indeed amazing to witness,” posted a fourth with a tricolour emoticon.