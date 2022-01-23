Anand Mahindra says much to learn from video of Chennai auto driver, tags Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, usually takes to Twitter to share motivational movies. This time, he has retweeted a video posted by the Twitter deal with of The Better India. He has additionally tagged Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra and mentioned that there’s loads to be taught from the person.

The video is of an auto driver from Chennai, whose managerial abilities are sufficient, the unique video’s caption explains, to offer start-ups a run for his or her cash. The concept that ‘customer is king,’ is one thing that’s taught in administration colleges. The caption to the video shared by The Better India explains, “Anna Durai didn’t have a fancy degree from a business school or any family-owned business to learn the trade. But he knew from ‘day one’ that ‘Customer is King’.”

While retweeting the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management.”

Watch the video right here:

If MBA college students spent a day with him it might be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not solely an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. @sumanmishra_1 let’s be taught from him… https://t.co/Dgu7LMSa9K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2022

Since being posted on Twitter on January 22 this video has garnered greater than 21,000 likes. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who can not cease admiring this man’s onerous work and expertise.

“It shows that sometimes the degree doesn’t matter at all,” posted a Twitter consumer. “Commendable work,” commented one other. “This is just amazing, wish I get a chance to travel in this auto and meet this noble man. Wonderful,” complimented a 3rd.

