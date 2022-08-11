Anand Mahindra shares throwback picture with mom and sister on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2022: This special occasion celebrates the attractive bond between a brother and a sister. Observed yearly, this festival represents love and care that siblings have for one another. Many are additionally displaying that whereas taking to social media. Amid them, a submit by enterprise tycoon Anand Mahindra has captured folks’s consideration. In his tweet, he shared a throwback picture together with a candy caption.

“One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die…,” he wrote whereas sharing the image. The picture reveals Mahindra and his sister as children.

Take a have a look at the submit:

One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mom in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. An enormous shoutout to my youthful sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu proper now however her Rakhi arrived properly in time! Some traditions by no means die… pic.twitter.com/ISq3ZQrsMF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 11, 2022

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered greater than 5,400 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback. “Happy rakshabandhan sir,” posted a Twitter person. “Wow Adorable pic but you were fortunate enough to have those days pics,” commented one other. “This is everlasting sweet memories. Beauty is to stay grounded and enjoy every moment of it. That is why this best of the festival of all the festivals,” shared a 3rd. “This bond of love is the sweetest…ek hazaron mein meri behna hai,” wrote a fourth.