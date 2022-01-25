Anand Mahindra tweets this after car showroom staff ‘misbehaves’ with farmer
Anand Mahindra shared his response to the farmer-related incident at automobile showroom whereas replying to a Twitter submit.
An incident of a farmer allegedly being humiliated at a Mahindra automobile showroom in Tumakuru district, about 60 kms from Bengaluru, has drawn criticism from netizens. Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has now taken to Twitter to share a message concerning the incident.
Extremely energetic on Twitter, Mahindra posted his tweet whereas replying to a remark by Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, addressing the incident.
“The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency,” he tweeted.
Take a have a look at the posts:
Since being posted a couple of hours in the past, his share has gathered greater than 800 likes and counting.
The incident, reportedly occurred on Saturday, when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya went to purchase a Bolero pick-up truck from car-maker Mahindra. The automobile salesperson allegedly laughed at Gowda and his pals.
A video of the incident went viral throughout social media and lots of tagged many netizens Mahindra on Twitter as properly.