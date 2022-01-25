Trending Stories

Anand Mahindra tweets this after car showroom staff ‘misbehaves’ with farmer

Photo of The Wall The Wall3 hours ago
26 1 minute read


Anand Mahindra shared his response to the farmer-related incident at automobile showroom whereas replying to a Twitter submit.

An incident of a farmer allegedly being humiliated at a Mahindra automobile showroom in Tumakuru district, about 60 kms from Bengaluru, has drawn criticism from netizens. Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has now taken to Twitter to share a message concerning the incident.

Extremely energetic on Twitter, Mahindra posted his tweet whereas replying to a remark by Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, addressing the incident.

“The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency,” he tweeted.

Take a have a look at the posts:

Since being posted a couple of hours in the past, his share has gathered greater than 800 likes and counting.

The incident, reportedly occurred on Saturday, when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya went to purchase a Bolero pick-up truck from car-maker Mahindra. The automobile salesperson allegedly laughed at Gowda and his pals.

A video of the incident went viral throughout social media and lots of tagged many netizens Mahindra on Twitter as properly.


Close Story





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall3 hours ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button