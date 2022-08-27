Andhra launches mega beach clean-up drive

Hyderabad

Over 76 tonnes of plastic was collected by greater than 22,000 individuals in what’s claimed because the world’s largest seashore clean-up drive all alongside the 28-km stretch coast of Bay of Bengal within the port metropolis of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The beach-cleaning drive was taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Parleys for the Ocean, a US-based world community of assorted teams engaged on creating consciousness on the sweetness and fragility of the oceans.

The occasion, which started early within the morning, witnessed hundreds of members gathering plastic and different waste materials all alongside the shoreline from Gokul seashore to Bheemili seashore, masking a distance of 28 km. “In all, 76 tonnes of plastic waste dumped on the beach sand was collected,” an official launch from the chief minister’s workplace (CMO) mentioned.

It mentioned Andhra Pradesh is the primary state within the nation to have undertaken an formidable job of defending the surroundings.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flagged off the motive force, mentioned the drive would go a good distance in defending the wildlife on the second largest shoreline within the nation and in addition in safeguarding the marine ecosystem.

Stating that it’s the duty of each citizen and the federal government to guard the thriving ecosystem, Jagan introduced that his authorities had launched a drive in opposition to using plastic within the state.

On this event, the chief minister introduced an entire ban on use of plastic for making flex boards and banners within the state. “Henceforth, banners and boards made of only cloth would be allowed, though it is a little costlier. This is a first step towards a complete ban on usage of plastic by 2027,” he mentioned.

Jagan identified that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, which manages the nation’s hottest temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala hills, has already been following plastic-free coverage and it’s yielding good outcomes. “It is using woven cloth bags on the holy hills, instead of plastic bags. Similarly, no plastic drinking water bottles are allowed in Tirumala,” he mentioned.

On this event, the state authorities entered into an MoU with Parleys for the Oceans for making Andhra Pradesh plastic free by 2027. “A state which carries a population of 52 million people and a coastline of 976 km, to witness this first-of-its-kind initiative on a massive scale has never been achieved by anyone in the world,” Jagan mentioned.

According to the MoU, the organisation would take up numerous initiatives reminiscent of institution of over 500 AIR (keep away from, intercept and redesign plastic) stations within the native our bodies, creation of eco-innovation hubs to assist curb plastic air pollution, interception of plastic disposal alongside shoreline, in drains, irrigation channels and river traces, mobilisation of roughly 20,000 ocean warriors and prepare them by paying every of them ₹16,000 monthly and spending round US $ 2 billion on this mission.

Chief Executive Officer of Parleys for the Ocean Cyrill Gustch mentioned the community was additionally considering launching Parleys Future Institute, a analysis centre that may assist research redesigning of the collected plastic waste.