Anna grills ScoMo over flood “equality”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has slammed the Prime Minister over his response to the flood catastrophe restoration, labelling the reduction an “urgent priority”.

The Premier bit again at Scott Morrison, who arrived within the state 10 days after the catastrophe, for not offering equal help to Queenslanders impacted by the floods in a press convention on Friday.

“You know, whether you live in Queensland or NSW, natural disasters impact on people the same.” she stated.

“It would be nice if there was equality. People have lost everything … everything.”

The state vs federal roast follows the Prime Minister funding simply three of the 20 flood mitigation measures he had proposed in November 2020.

Ms Palaszczuk criticised the federal government for not reaching deep sufficient into its $5 billion emergency response fund in a press convention on Thursday.

“Now there is a $5 billion fund there, sitting there from the federal government,” she stated.

“The money needs to get out the door,”

“We have to rebuild from the ground up.”

In a press convention on Thursday, Mr Morrison stated to make sure the fund lasts a very long time, the Government can solely spend $200 million on flood mitigation per yr.

“I think there’s been a bit of a misunderstanding about what the state of emergency declaration entails,” he stated.

“It does not impact on the flow of funding support of defence force assistance or any of those things; that is all flowing.”

Mr Morrison made a “National Emergency Declaration” overlaying NSW and Queensland on Wednesday and splashed money funds at victims in areas round Lismore.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles accused the PM of creating the nationwide emergency declaration within the title of excellent publicity.

“Our disaster was 10 days ago. We’re in the recovery stage now,” he stated.

Mr Miles additionally stated the PM was ready to launch money funds simply so he had one thing to announce in Lismore.