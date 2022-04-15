Anupam Kher touches younger brother Raju Kher’s feet on Uunchai sets: ‘He was awkward but I got cheap thrills’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Anupam Kher is taking pictures for Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film additionally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Sarika in pivotal roles. The actor posted some behind the scene footage from the shoot of the movie. One of the images exhibits him touching the ft of his youthful brother Raju Kher.

The put up exhibits the actor bowing down to the touch his brother’s ft whereas Sarika, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Boman witness him. He shared tbe images with a caption, “Cinema is that magical place where anything done with total passion and conviction becomes completely believable. It was nice to touch my younger brother @RajuKher1’s feet in a scene in #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. He was awkward but I got cheap thrills. #BittuRaju.”

Uunchai relies on the bond of friendship. Anupam Kher is working with Sooraj Pancholi. He has beforehand labored with him in lots of movies resembling Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Uunchai is Sooraj’s return to course after seven years, with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo being his final directorial.

