Anushka Sharma Enjoys Delicious Podi Dosa, Shares Glimpse With Fans

Undoubtedly, Anushka Sharma loves all issues meals. And, she by no means forgets to share glimpses of her gastronomic adventures on social media. From some elaborate dishes to healthful home-cooked meals, we’ve got seen Anushka savoring all of it with a lot peace and happiness. This time round, her meals path features a mouth-watering South Indian delicacy. Can you guess what? We will stroll you thru it. The actress posted an image of luxurious podi dosa on Instagram Stories and made us drool immediately. In the snapshot, we may see podi dosa on her plate surrounded by what appears like coconut chutney and peanut chutney. Wait, that is not all. On the desk, we are able to see – oranges, a dish that resembles vermicelli, a spicy curry and a inexperienced dip. Now, that is what we name a healthful meal, Agree?

Anushka Sharma merely wrote, “Podi dosa”, over the pic and added a slurp emoji adopted by a pink coronary heart emoji. She additionally tagged the place and chef alongside her Stories.

Anushka Sharma’s delectable south Indan meal

Indeed, Anushka Sharma’s podi dosa Stories has left us slurping. Now, all we wish to do is cook dinner up an identical meal for ourselves and benefit from the weekend to the fullest. Do you’re feeling the identical? If sure, then check out these dosa recipes.

Masala dosa is our go-to south Indian meals choice every time we wish to deal with our style buds and take pleasure in one thing yummilicious. This dosa carries a stuffing made with dry potato combine and is usually loved with sambar and chutney.

This easy-to-cook recipe is liked by all. You can serve it with coconut chutney and sambhar. All you want is a handful of substances and you’re good to go.

Craving cheese and dosa? Worry not. There’s a tasty means you may mix each and luxuriate in a hearty dish. Chilli cheese dosa is a basic South Indian dish with a twist. What is it? Just put chilli flakes because the stuffing and prime it with plenty of cheese, and your chilli cheese dosa is prepared.

It’s actually not essential that dosas all the time need to be delicate in style. You are allowed to make it fiery and spicy with the utilization of Schezwan chutney. Yes, Schezwan dosa exists. And, we should let you know that it is value making an attempt.

Karam dosa is known in Andhra Pradesh. It is made with purple chilli chutney and garlic gram flour. Don’t neglect to serve it with onion chutney on the facet.

May these dosa recipes make your weekend shiny and higher.

