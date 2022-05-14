Arab leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on being elected new president

Arab leaders congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election because the President of the UAE, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election.

Other Arab leaders who additionally congratulated Sheikh Mohamed embrace Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq’s President Barham Salih, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed acquired Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq who arrived in Abu Dhabi to supply his condolences for the dying of Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed additionally acquired Jordan’s King Abdullah and al-Sisi who arrived earlier within the UAE’s capital to supply their condolences, Al Arabiya reported.

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan because the President of the UAE on Saturday.

He succeeds Sheikh Khalifa who died on Friday on the age of 73.

Read extra:

‘His legacy will live on,’ world leaders pay tribute to UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders to visit UAE to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on UAE Presidency