Arab leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on being elected UAE president

Arab leaders congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election because the President of the UAE, state information company (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election.

Other Arab leaders who additionally congratulated Sheikh Mohamed embrace Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq’s President Barham Salih, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Separately on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed obtained a number of Arab leaders and officers, together with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s al-Sisi, Iraq’s Salih and Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, who arrived in Abu Dhabi to supply their condolences for the loss of life of Sheikh Khalifa.

Jordan’s King Abdullah extends his condolences for the loss of life of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa. (WAM)

Saudi officers, together with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in addition to prime ministers of a number of Arab nations, similar to Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Sabah al-Hamad al-Sabah additionally supplied their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extends his condolences for the loss of life of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa. (WAM)

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan because the President of the UAE on Saturday.

He succeeds Sheikh Khalifa who died on Friday on the age of 73.

Read extra:

‘His legacy will live on,’ world leaders pay tribute to UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders to visit UAE to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on UAE Presidency