Argentine president says man tried to shoot vice president

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A person was detained Thursday evening after he aimed a handgun at point-blank vary towards Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández in what President Alberto Fernández referred to as a murder try.

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger,” the president mentioned in a nationwide broadcast. He mentioned the gun did not fireplace.

The president shortly after video from the scene broadcast on native tv channels confirmed Fernández exiting her automobile surrounded by supporters exterior her residence when a person could possibly be seen extending his hand with what seemed like a pistol. The vp ducked.

The man, who had not been recognized, was detained seconds into the incident.

Supporters surrounding the particular person seem shocked at what is going on amid the commotion within the Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

“A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president’s) security personnel,” Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learned more.

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández’s face.

Government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt.

“When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.

Ministers in President Alberto Fernández’s authorities issued a information launch saying they “energetically condemn the attempted homicide” of the vice president. “What happened tonight is of extreme gravity and threatens democracy, institutions and the rule of law,” reads the discharge.

Former President Mauricio Macri additionally repudiated the assault. “This very serious event demands an immediate and profound clarification by the judiciary and security forces,” Macri wrote on .

Supporters of the vp have been gathering within the streets surrounding her residence since final week, when a prosecutor referred to as for a 12-year sentence for Fernández in a case involving alleged corruption in public works.

Tensions have been operating excessive within the higher class Recoleta neighborhood for the reason that weekend, when the vp’s supporters clashed with police within the streets surrounding her condominium amid an effort by legislation enforcement officers to clear the realm.

Fernández, who shouldn’t be associated to the present president, served as president herself in 2007-2015.