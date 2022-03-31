Assam Chief Minister Welcomes Withdrawal Of AFSPA From 23 Districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s resolution to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 utterly from 23 districts and partially from one district of the state.

The AFSPA has been in power within the state since 1990 and this transfer marks the start of a brand new chapter in Assam’s future, he mentioned.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s decision to withdraw AFSPA from all areas of Assam barring nine districts and one subdivision,” the chief minister mentioned in a sequence of tweets.

He additionally conveyed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah “for this great move. Around 60 per cent of the state’s area will now be free from AFSPA’s purview.

“It is an affidavit to the numerous enchancment in regulation and order within the state. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a brand new trajectory of progress and improvement”.

The disturbed area notification which is in force in entire Assam since 1990 is being removed with effect from April 1 completely from 23 districts and partially from one district The AFSPA has been extended every six months since 1990 after a review by the state government.

It was last extended for six months on February 28 this year. The chief minister also complimented the people of the state who believe in peace.

“Due to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s visionary management, the area is all set to grow to be the brand new engine of India’s progress – Ashtalakshmi”, Mr Sarma mentioned.

The AFSPA empowers safety forces to conduct operations and arrest anybody with none prior warrant apart from giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the safety forces in the event that they shoot somebody lifeless.

In the North East, the AFSPA was in power in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling inside the jurisdiction of eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

There have been protests and calls for by civil society teams and rights activists for the entire withdrawal of the regulation for its alleged ‘draconian’ provisions.

