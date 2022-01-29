Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah’s Door-To-Door Campaign In UP Today

Assembly Polls 2022: This is Amit Shah’s second public occasion in Uttar Pradesh within the final three days

As a part of his back-to-back visits to poll-bound states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact in day-long public occasions in addition to door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur in the present day. This is Mr Shah’s second public occasion in Uttar Pradesh within the final three days that began from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday.

The Home Minister will maintain efficient voter communication in Muzaffarnagar’s Sadar constituency and subsequently a door-to-door marketing campaign within the area from 12.30 pm onwards. Mr Shah’s third occasion as a door-to-door marketing campaign will start from 2.10 pm in Deoband in Saharanpur, close to Delhi.

At about 3 pm, the Home Minister will maintain efficient voter communication in Kota village within the Saharanpur Dehat space. Shah’s day-long occasion will culminate with a door-to-door marketing campaign within the New Shardanagar space within the Saharanpur constituency at 5.30 pm.

The Home Minister’s public engagements are vital as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh shall be carried out in seven phases beginning on February 10. The counting of votes for 403 meeting seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur, and 40 in Goa will happen on March 10.

Here are the Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.

There goes to be large misuse of the postal poll this time: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary To NDTV There is very large misuse being executed by the govt. – lecturers are being made to attend rallies and being despatched by the bus hundreds.

I’m knowledgeable that there’s going to be large misuse of the postal poll this time. People should be made conscious of this.

Soldiers have informed me too that they’ve been made to vote underneath the supervision of their seniors. This goes to occur once more

The precise vote share after we fought an election with the SP, we noticed a big rise in our vote share.

The BJP will not change – their complete marketing campaign relies on Mandir-Masjid politics, building of Ram temple, Jinnah, and so forth.

The BJP doesn’t care concerning the 20%. Who are these 20%. According to their rhetoric, these are the 20% who cheer for Pakistan, are comfortable to see India not doing effectively in a scenario, burst crackers when one thing dangerous occurs to the BJP. So, that is just like the BJP’s canine whistle.



The BJP’s provide to me was a political ploy, not a critical provide. For them it’s all about saying Jat-Jat-Jat, however I do not say that. For them in saying so, they need the Jats to be remoted. For me that’s not the case, and never the way it must be.

I’m at a spot the place I’ve nothing to lose, no matter occurs shall be a achieve for us. These elections usually are not for me to win both. What a win would do is be thought-about as a historic win for the farmers.