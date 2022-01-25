At least 19 killed in fire after karaoke bar brawl in Indonesia

One particular person was fatally stabbed within the combat early on Tuesday earlier than the venue was set on fireplace with 18 folks trapped inside, a police official stated.

“Fights among youths in cities are normal, but that it has caused so many deaths, that is a first,” Adam Erwini, a spokesman for West Papua police, advised Metro TV.

Adam stated the lethal incident on the leisure venue in Sorong was nonetheless beneath investigation, and it was unclear if the dying toll would rise.

Separately, Dedi Prasetyo, a spokesman for Indonesia’s nationwide police stated the brawl was between two rival gangs from the neighbouring island of Maluku.