At least 21 protesters killed during anti-government protests in Sierra Leone, sources say

The officers, six males and two girls, have been “brutalized” and killed within the space the place the protests held on Wednesday, youth minister Mohamed Orman Bangura mentioned.

The protests grew violent at occasions. Graphic photographs and video of battered and significantly injured protesters and a few members of safety forces might be seen on social media. Security forces have been additionally seen firing weapons at residents.

Bangura mentioned he couldn’t instantly verify the variety of civilians killed or injured within the violent demonstrations.

“We are yet to know how many people were injured, but I can confirm that eight police officers were killed.”

According to Reuters, at least 21 civilians have been killed at totally different areas within the nation. It reported that 13 individuals have been shot lifeless in Freetown, and one other eight have been killed in Kamakwie and Makeni cities, citing hospital sources.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh imposed a curfew Wednesday to quell the protests.

Youth minister Bangura described the protests as an “act of terrorism.”

“Those are not protesters. There’s a difference between protest and riot and acts of terrorism. Protesting is different from acting as a terrorist…going against the state, killing young police officers,” he mentioned.

“The police have made some arrests,” the minister instructed CNN whereas accusing the nation’s opposition of financing the protests.

“This was well planned, calculated and financed by members of the opposition All People’s Congress. Members of the opposition paid young people to come to the street to take over governance,” Bangura, a member of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party mentioned.

“If the protest is as a result of the cost of living, why is it not happening in all the strongholds of the current government? Why is it in Makeni that happens to be the headquarter town of the opposition? Why is it not a nationwide strike? Out of 16 districts, why is it only in three districts that they (the opposition) think is their stronghold?” he requested.

CNN has reached out to the opposition social gathering APC for remark, however is but to listen to again.

However, Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, who is without doubt one of the main politicians in the primary opposition APC social gathering, has denounced the violence.

In an emotional video released Wednesda y, Aki Sawyerr pleaded for an finish to the violence and mentioned: “This is not about party but about people.”

The mayor added that she had been praying for peace and nationwide unity in Sierra Leone alongside the steering committee of spiritual leaders.

“Today in our city… my heart goes out to all who lost their lives and loved ones… the ones who lost property right across the city. We all are brothers and sisters… I believe fully in peace and stand against violence,” she mentioned, talking within the native creole dialect.