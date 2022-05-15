At least eight dead in daylight mass shooting at US supermarket

At least eight folks have been killed in a daylight capturing at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, legislation enforcement officers say.

Local police, who weren’t permitted to talk publicly on the matter and did so on the situation of anonymity, confirmed the quantity to The Associated Press and mentioned the alleged shooter was in custody.

It’s unclear what number of different folks could have been shot within the incident which occurred early on Saturday afternoon, native time. The suspect was not recognized.

Other particulars on the variety of folks shot on the Tops Friendly Market and their circumstances weren’t instantly obtainable.

The grocery store is in a predominately Black neighbourhood, about 5km north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding space is primarily residential.